Saturday 03/31/2018
Billig-Northburg to wed
Posted: March 31, 2018

Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Northburg, Aitkin, announce the coming marriage of their daughter, Carrie, to Chad Billig, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Billig, St. Joseph.

Friday 03/30/2018
Clarice Jackman
Updated: March 30, 2018 - 3:01 pm

Clarice Joyce Jackman, 82, Aitkin, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Aitkin Health Services in Aitkin.

David Boyd
Updated: March 30, 2018 - 10:12 am

A funeral ceremony for David Boyd, 53, Onamia, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Chiminising Community Center in Isle with Lee Staples officiating. Interment will follow at Faith Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the Chiminising Community Center.

Thursday 03/29/2018
Ronald Wise
Updated: March 29, 2018 - 12:54 pm

Ronald Ray Wise, 53, Baxter, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

Patrick Schwarzbauer
Updated: March 29, 2018 - 12:42 pm

HTCS Patrick Lawrence Schwarzbauer, U.S. Navy retired, Hartwell, Ga., formerly of McGrath, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C. He was 82 years old.

