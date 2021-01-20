Aitkin County CARE is a local non-profit that facilitates care to seniors in Aitkin County to allow them to stay at home in a comfortable environment. Providing a number of services to a rapidly growing number of clients served.
WHY IS CARE NEEDED?
Here are the numbers.
Aitkin County remains the “oldest” county in Minnesota, with the median age being 55.5 years of age. According to census data, 32.5% of the people in the county are over 65 years of age, in comparison to 16.4% statewide. By the year 2030, the number of Aitkin County residents over the age of 60 is expected to be 47%.
Aitkin County is also largely rural, making the delivery of services to isolated areas more complex. This is especially important when you consider that 15.2% of Aitkin County residents over the age of 65 are living alone.
WHAT CARE DOES FOR ITS CLIENTS
The work of Aitkin County CARE starts with its CARE consultants who meet with clients and their caregivers to discuss their needs in order to maintain and extend independent living. It is from this assessment that CARE aligns the care needed of the individual. One challenge could be health related, like proper nutrition. The NAPS (Nutritional Assistance Program for Seniors) program offers free food for seniors 60 and older who meet income guidelines and Meals on Wheels deliver hot and/or frozen meals to those who need access to healthy prepared meals.
The Senior Companion program provides transportation and companionship on an ongoing basis to isolated seniors. Being in such a rural community, there is a tremendous need for this type of assistance. During Covid-19 these have been reduced to phone call checks but hopefully it won’t be long for the social visits.
The care network provides assistance with light housekeeping, minor home maintenance, seasonal chores, transportation and friendly visits. With this help, seniors are able to stay in their homes longer and manage their daily activities. Housekeeping, outside chores and Rides for Health continue with precautions in place for COVID-19.
CARE has trained volunteers to help seniors strengthen their body, reduce the risk of falling, increase strength and improve balance at no cost through Juniper classes: Tai Ji Quan moving for Better Balance, SAIL – Staying Active and Independent for Life, and Matter of Balance – Learning how to improve balance and reduce the risk of falling.
CARE’s work doesn’t end with the client. There are also respite services to help the caregiver. CARE supplies trained respite workers to stay with a loved one and provide a well-deserved break for caregivers. Workers are available days, evenings, weekend or overnights.
CARE also provides support groups for caregivers with respect to memory loss. Family, friends, and caregivers meet for mutual emotional support, to gain knowledge about memory loss, and to exchange coping skills with one another. Currently classes are being held virtually, and we do look forward to the day that we can meet in person.
Aitkin County CARE currently has a staff of three dedicated professionals, 10 trained respite workers and over 40 volunteers, but with our established growth, we need your help. If you would like to volunteer your time to facilitate our mission, please contact Mike, program director, at 218-927-1383. It takes a village to help our seniors.
