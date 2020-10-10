Coach Alan Hills is hoping his Aitkin Gobbler football team can go one step farther than last year – at the very least.
The Gobblers lost by a whisker to Esko in the Section 7-3A title game last fall, just missing a trip to the state playoffs.
Hills thinks he has the team to do as much or more, as he returns eight starters on offense and seven starters on defense.
The team is getting ready for its season opener at Veterans Field this Friday against Greenway.
It’s a new year but the locals are confident after beating Greenway twice last season – including in the section semis. The Gobblers finished 6-4 last year and with an abreviated schedule this fall, Hills knows that every game counts.
“We have a veteran team coming back,” the coach said. “Not a ton of depth, but lots of players who played snaps last season.
“We have a tough schedule and know we have to be ready every game, we can’t afford to look past anybody,” he added.
Hills has plenty of help on the sidelines with assistants Scott Miller, Sean Smith (defensive coordinator), Matt Vogtlin, Peter Yunker, Greg Hills and Stacy Westerlund.
Joey Simonson leads a strong group of seniors who are at the helm of this team. Simonson will play end for both the offense and defense.
He is joined by defensive back and running back Owen Miller. Also back is Austin Price – who rushed for over 900 yards a year ago – QB and DB Caiden Kjelstrom, LB and RB Hunter Nissen, Jake Ince at DB and wide receiver, Jeremiah Smythe at defensive line and LB and Hunter Hills, who plays offensive and defensive line.
The Gobblers also boast a group of underclassmen who got a lot of playing time in 2019, led by juniors Jackson MacDonald, Carson Kullhem, Jesse Goettig, Dayton Halloway, Chad Leitinger, Jaeland Williams, Landon Janzen, Isaih Sorem and Zac MacDonald.
Craig Ashton, just a sophomore last season, played a lot of defensive line, while Jack Grell, Kane Biernd, Alex Palm and Nathan Price are all expected to spend considerable time on the field in 2020.
Hills said he knows this is going to be a different type of year.
“We are still doing our COVID-19 stuff, making sure we are keeping everybody safe,” the coach said. “Our crowd will be limited. We’re used to having a full house no matter where we play, so that will be different for us, too.
“We also know that things could turn around at any time so we’ll go out and play as hard as we can and see what happens week to week,” he added. “We are just excited to get the season going this week. Let’s play football.”
