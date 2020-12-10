In the early afternoon of Dec. 10, two activists locked themselves to the axle of a semi truck carrying 36-inch steel pipes destined for the Enbridge Line 3 project north of Palisade on the Mississippi River.
The Aitkin County Sheriff and deputies responded. Activists are working to delay work on the pipeline because there is a pending lawsuit against Enbridge working its way through Minnesota courts that they say could make the potential environmental damage from the pipeline project unnecessary.
