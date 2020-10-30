The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has overruled the state approved consent decree extending the deadline for submitting an absentee and mail ballots.
The consent decree changed the deadline from requiring absentee and mail ballots to be received by Election Day to being postmarked on or before election day and received within the next seven days. The Court of Appeals ruling means absentee and mail ballots must be received on or before Election Day in order to be counted.
Next Steps for Voters
Voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail. Instead, voters have several options to ensure their vote is counted in the November general election:
• Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot athttp://www.mnvotes.org/track. If their ballot has not yet been received the voter can vote in-person in either by absentee, or at their polling place on Election Day.
• Voters can deliver their ballots to their county election office by hand (or have someone they trust hand-deliver it for them).
• Voters can cast their vote in person with an absentee ballot at their local election office up until November 2, 2020.
• Voters can cast their votes in person on Election Day. Mail Ballot precinct vote at the Government Center, 307 2nd Street NW, Aitkin, MN.
