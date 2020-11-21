The Aitkin Gobblers rushed for over 500 yards and got four touchdowns from Owen Miller on their way to a 56-6 thrashing of the Virginia Blue Devils on Nov. 20 at Veterans Field.
The win in the Section 7AAA semifinals gave the Gobblers a record of 6-1 in the shortened season. The game was moved up from Saturday, Nov. 21, due to Gov. Tim Walz's new restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aitkin also got two touchdowns from Austin Price and one each from Jake Ince and Hunter Nissen. The Gobblers forced four turnovers, three interceptions – one each by Jeremiah Smythe, Nissen and Jack Grell – and Ince recovered a fumble. Miller rushed for 240 yards on 21 carries to lead the attack. Aitkin led 26-0 at the half.
Coach Alan Hills was happy with his team's performance.
"We have so many weapons on offense and our offensive line takes great pride in opening the holes for Owen, Austin and Hunter," Hills said. "Our defense is very tough as well. This was a great way for our seniors to go out and especially in front of the home crowd. We would have loved to play one more week and get that Section Championship but it is what it is. It was a great win.
"This was certainly one of the better teams the Gobblers have had in recent years and those outstanding seniors will really be missed, but they have left a wonderful legacy," Hills added.
For more of the story, as well as photos from the game, please see the print edition of the Aitkin Independent Age Nov. 25.
