The Aitkin Freedom Station located at 13 2nd St. NW, may be reopened by the end of this week.
The station closed unexpectedly last week. A spokesman for the company said the store was expected to reopen yet this week, and all employees were expected to remain employed.
Please see next week's print edition of the Aitkin Independent Age for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.