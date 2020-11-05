In a letter sent to parents of students Thursday morning, Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter announced that Aitkin High School – grades 7 through 12 – would switch to full remote learning starting Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rippleside Elementary School will remain in full in-person schooling, with Stifter explaining that the high school has staff and students cases of COVID-19, and is struggling with finding substitutes every day.
"We have many staff who are subbing instead of doing their regular day job, and doing that for an extended period of time is not healthy for them or our school as an organization," Stifter said, adding that the goal is to bring high school students back the week after Thanksgiving.
There is no word at this time of any other Aitkin County schools changing their learning models. Currently, Aitkin County is at 36.63 cases per 10,000 of population, but school officials have been working with Aitkin County Public Health to determine whether there is spread at the schools.
