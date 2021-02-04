Because of COVID-19 restrictions, AARP tax aide help is not yet being offered.
Local tax aides are waiting for approval from AARP National Foundation to help people prepare their taxes as in previous years.
If they are allowed to open sites, it will be by appointment only and clients must wait in their vehicles with a cellphone to be contacted by the counseler and quality reviewer.
When notice arrives, an announcement will be placed in the Aitkin Independent Age with the opening date and a number to call for an appointment. Posters will be placed in the area as well as at the Aitkin Public Library. Please do not call the library.
