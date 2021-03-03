The AARP Tax Preparation site at the Aitkin Public Library will be open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment only until April 15.
People should bring their Socal Security card, a photo ID, last year’s tax return and a cell phone. Be sure to wear a face mask. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the clients will need to spend most of the time in their vehicle while the return is being prepared and will be called on the cell phone with any questions.
There will also be tax preparation at the Waukenabo Community Center on Wednesday, March 3 and Wednesday, April 7.
Call 218-845-2666 to schedule an appointment.
