With the Blandin Foundation working with Aitkin and other counties to improve broadband service, area residents are being asked to fill out a survey.
This market study, co-sponsored by Aitkin Growth Inc., Kanabec County EDA, Pine County and Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, is a first step to bring better and more affordable broadband (high-speed) internet services to the region through Blandin’s Accelerate! program.
Many rural residents and businesses experience some of the worst broadband in Minnesota. Kanabec County ranks dead last (87th), Pine County ranks 84th and Aitkin 81st in the availability of high-speed internet.
The survey includes questions about current home internet subscription and your use of and satisfaction with current broadband services.
If you do not have a home broadband subscription, the survey gives an opportunity to offer information as to why.
This information will be used to expand internet access opportunities by government and local broadband provider partners. Providing an address will help the county know exactly where better broadband is most wanted and feasible.
The survey link can be found here. If you do not currently have internet, there is a paper version of this survey available by contacting Aitkin County Growth Inc., at 218-927-2172.
In addition to the survey, residents are asked to take the Minnesota Broadband Speed Test.
That will provide solid evidence of the county’s current internet shortcomings. Or in some areas, the speed test will document the benefits of recent broadband investments.
The survey will be live for one month.
