The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency is warning of a scam involving people contacting clients of local food shelves.
According to the AEOA, an unidentified individual contacted a client of a local shelf, asking for their Social Security number and claiming to be a representative of a food shelf.
No client of area food shelves is required or expected to provide their Social Security number over the phone to participate. Do not provide the number if anyone calls and contact the police.
