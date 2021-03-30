The Aitkin County Historical Society is now open to the public again.
With social distancing still a factor, there will not be a grand opening celebration. Hours are October-April, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May-September, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The ACHS is also seeking new board members, both for officer and at-large positions. Please contact Heidi at 218-927-3348 or achs@aitkincohs.org to learn more.
