Aitkin County will hold its only hazardous waste collection of the year Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Aitkin County Recycling Center, 36498, 36326 400th Ave., Aitkin.
What the collection will take:
• Solvents, paints and paint-related products
• Home and garden pesticides
• Glues, adhesives and hobby supplies
• Acids, bases (caustics) and pool chemicals
• Button and rechargeable batteries
• Fluorescent tubes
• Aerosol cans
What will not be accepted:
• Business waste
• Recyclables
• Computers and TVs
• Alkaline batteries and auto batteries
• Used motor oil, oil filters, explosives or compressed gas
• Radioactive material
• Empty containers or paint cans, tires, etc.
For more information, call Aitkin County Environmental Services at 218-927-7342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.