The Aitkin Area Food Shelf is open to anyone from the Aitkin area who needs food.
The food shelf offers safe curbside pickup of grocery staples, frozen meats, bread and fresh produce as available.
The food shelf is operated by volunteers and supported solely through the donations of Aitkin area residents and community organizations.
Gardeners and farmers – your surplus produce is always wanted and appreciated by seniors and other people who use the food shelf and don’t have the opportunity to have their own garden. Remember to plant an extra row for those who are struggling to put food on the table.
The food shelf is open every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The food shelf is located at 102 NW 4th St.
The telephone number is 612-803-1839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.