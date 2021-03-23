The city of Aitkin Police Department issued a warning to area parents and student athletes last week about a continuing scam.
College Prospects of America is sending out letters again, according to the post. The company is an identified scam and is not a legitimate scholarship opportunity.
The letter offers to help student athletes get recruited and receive a scholarship. According to the Better Business Bureau, the company has existed since 1987 and has no reviews or complaints.
The business is not BBB accredited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.