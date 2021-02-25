The Aitkin Women of Today teamed up with Terry Butenhoff (your personal baker), to provide personalized notes of appreciation to the entire ISD#1 staff (nearly 200) for all that they do for Aitkin students, and a Valentine cookie treat.
To find out more about the Aitkin Women of Today and how to become a member, contact Heidi at 651-303-5964. Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to join.
