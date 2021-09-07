With recent accounts of extreme aggressive driving and road rage near the Twin Cities, AAA wants to provide de-escalation and safe driving tips for all drivers.
Aggressive driving is extremely common among U.S. drivers. According to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 data, nearly 80% of drivers admitted to expressing significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous 30 days.
Examples of road rage include:
• Cursing and rude or obscene gestures
• Throwing objects
• Ramming
• Sideswiping
• Forcing a driver off the road
• Physical aggression or violence
According to the AAA’s 2019 traffic safety data, nearly eight in 10 (79%) American drivers admitted to aggressive behaviors within the past 30 days.
The most common actions were speeding, tailgating, making rude gestures or honking at other drivers and running red lights.
Tips for dealing with aggressive driving (in yourself and others):
• Follow all rules of the road (including speed limit, hands free law, slow down move over laws, etc.)
• Maintain adequate following distance
• Use turn signals
• Allow other to merge
• Use your high beams responsibly
• If you must use your horn, tap it lightly.
• Be considerate in parking lots and on busy road ways.
Tips for dealing with a road rage encounter:
• Avoid eye contact with angry drivers
• If confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.
• Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.
• If you feel threatened, call 911
• If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place.
• When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively
• Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle.
For more information, visit www.aaa.com/preventroadrage.
