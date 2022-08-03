Business Highway 371 will close and detour from south of Greenwood Street to Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road in Brainerd as roadwork resumes on Monday, Aug. 8.
Motorists to follow a signed detour along Highway 371 to Highway 210 Baxter back to Business Highway 371/S Sixth Street in Brainerd. Here’s what to expect within the work zone:
The Business Highway 371 intersection at Buffalo Hills Lane and Industrial Park Road will remain an all-way stop until fall when the new signal system is operational.
Access will be open and maintained to those who live, work or visit residents, businesses and healthcare facilities along the closed work area; however, expect access changes and gravel surfaces.
The west access to Greenwood Street at Business Highway 371 will be closed to realign the intersection. Use Buffalo Hills Lane.
For the full duration of this project, motorists may encounter periodic lane closures, shoulder closures and crews working along the entire project. Motorists are urged to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
In September, crews will complete the final segment under traffic from 70th Avenue in Barrows to south of Greenwood Street in Brainerd. If you have any questions, contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Kirk Allen at 218-828-5739 or kirk.allen@state.mn.us. For more information and to download detour maps, visit the Business Highway 371 project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/brd.
When complete in early October, the $7.1 million project will provide a smoother road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along four miles of Business Highway 371—Brainerd to Barrows.
For real-time traffic and travel information on state highways in the Brainerd Lakes area, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
