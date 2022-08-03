Business Highway 371 will close and detour from south of Greenwood Street to Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road in Brainerd as roadwork resumes on Monday, Aug. 8.

Motorists to follow a signed detour along Highway 371 to Highway 210 Baxter back to Business Highway 371/S Sixth Street in Brainerd.  Here’s what to expect within the work zone:

