The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced last week it will close its campsites at Sandy Lake Recreation Area near McGregor through the 2021 recreation season due to construction activities related to the Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation.
The north entrance will be closed until construction is completed. The recreation area will remain accessible via the south entrance for day use.
The following will remain open for day use until 10 p.m. daily: public restrooms; public beach; boat launch onto Big Sandy Lake and the Sandy River; shoreline and dock fishing (some areas may be closed for safety) beach playground and picnic facilities.
There will be construction noise throughout the day beginning at 7 a.m. Be prepared for parking lot limitations. There is overflow parking across from the beach.
Construction activities include replacing the deteriorating concrete wall in the lock chamber with removable steel panels, installation of a new mechanically-operated slide gate in the log sluice, replacement of the six existing slide gates, concrete repairs along the upstream face of the dam and various electrical updates to modernize operations and support mechanical operation of the six slide gates and log sluice gate.
The rehabilitation of this 125-year-old structure will ensure the preservation and safe operation of this water control structure now and in the future.
Per the Jan. 20 executive order “Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing,” individuals on federal lands should wear masks, maintain physical distance and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.
