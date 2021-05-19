Charter Communications announced last week that it would participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program – part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help close the digital divide.
Charter households are eligible for a credit up to $50 per month (up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands) toward qualifying Spectrum Internet plans for the duration of the program.
Charter is offering a variety of broadband options under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, and all Spectrum internet plans available have no modem fees, data caps or contracts and include free self-installation.
Interested consumers who are not currently Spectrum customers should visit spectrum.com/getqualified or call 1-855-662-9946. Current Spectrum customers can visit spectrum.net/broadbandbenefit to learn more.
HOW TO QUALIFY
Households can qualify based on several criteria, comprising income level and eligibility for the National School Lunch Program (or the Community Eligibility Provision of the NSLP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Consumers can verify their eligibility for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program through the Universal Service Administrative Co.’s Lifeline National Eligibility Verifier portal.
For more information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, including eligibility requirements, visit www.fcc.gov/broadband benefit/.
