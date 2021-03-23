Aitkin County Land Department has prepared a public review draft of its “2nd Generation Recreation Plan.”
The county is now accepting public comments on the draft until 4:30 p.m. on April 11. At the April 12 meeting of the county Natural Resources Advisory Committee, the first agenda item will be to hear public comments.
Comments can be made by mail, e-mail, or in person. Comments made previously have been documented and will be addressed once the public comment period ends.
If you would like a hard copy of the plan, contact Dennis Thompson at den nis.thompson@co.aitkin.mn.us or call the county land department at 218-927-7364.
