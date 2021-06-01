The Aitkin County yard waste compost site is now open Thursdays and Fridays from noon-4 p.m.
The yard waste composting site is adjacent to the Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill, which is located five miles south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169, and then right on 310th Lane.
Access is through the Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill. Only leaves, grass clippings (no plastic bags), and brush less than 4 inches in diameter are accepted at the site (no tree stumps).
Questions can be directed to the Aitkin County Environmental Services Department at 218-927-7342 or aitkinpz@co.aitkin.mn.us.
