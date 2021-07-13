Construction update between Aitkin, Deerwood

On July 12, motorists began encountering delays and changes to their commute on Hwy. 210 between east junction Hsy. 6 in Deerwood and Ninth Avenue West, in west Aitkin as crews repair and improve nine miles of roadway, on weekdays, through late October.
Crews will need to close one lane at a time to make concrete surface repairs and allow for 24-hour cure time. These impacts will occur each week between Monday morning and 3 p.m. Friday afternoon until late-October:
• Eastbound Hwy. 210 travels through the work zone between Deerwood and Aitkin. Motorists will encounter one lane one-way traffic through the work zone. Look out for reduced speeds, lane shifts, flaggers and equipment. Access will be open to local traffic within the work zone, however, expect changes. Note: When entering from side streets or entrances onto Hwy. 210, drivers must go east through the one-way work zone.
• Westbound Hwy. 210 will detour between Aitkin and Deerwood. Motorists will follow detour signs along Hwy. 169 Aitkin to Bennettville, then Aitkin County Road 11 and Crow Wing County Road 14 to Hwy. 6 Bay Lake, back to Hwy. 210 Deerwood.
All lanes on Hwy. 210 will be open on weekends – eastbound and westbound.
Watch for construction road signs, expect changes, and never go in areas closed with barricades. Seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
For more Hwy. 210 roadwork information, visit mndot.gov/d3/pro jects/2021/h210/, or contact Project Manager Nate Walton by phone at 218-537-3144, or by email at nathan.walton@state.mn.us.
When complete in late October, the $3.6 million project will provide a smoother ride, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall roadside drainage along nine miles of Hwy. 210.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/ or follow us on Facebook, at www.face book.com/groups/MnDOT central. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
