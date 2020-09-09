The Aitkin County yard waste compost site will reopen on Thursdays beginning Sept. 10.
The site will be open from 8 a.m.-noon until Nov. 5, when it will close for the season. It is located adjacent to the Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill, located five miles south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169, then turn right on 310th Lane.
Access is through the landfill.
Only leaves, grass clippings and brush less than one inch in diameter will be accepted. No tree stumps will be accepted, and plastic bags are not allowed.
Residents are reminded to not bring prohibited materials, as it could result in the closing of the facility.
For more information or if you have questions, call the Aitkin County Environmental Services Department at 218-927-7342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.