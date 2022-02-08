Due to the virus, defensive driving refresher classes through Zoom are now being offered.

The class is set for 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

If you have a computer, tablet or smartphone you can take the course in the comfort of your own home.

Classes fill up fast so early registration is required and class size in limited.

Cost of the course is $14.The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.

Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or emailing mnflats@hotmail.com.

For more information on Mike Flatley’s upcoming courses visit: mndefensive driving.blogspot.com.

