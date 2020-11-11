Need to stock up on reading material before winter?
The Friends of the Aitkin Public Library is hosting its annual fall book sale in the library’s Community Room on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Customers can find a selection of gently used books and DVDs. Prices range from 50 cents to a $1.00. All proceeds will help support the library.
Please use the Community Room entrance from the parking lot. Registration is not required, but there is a limit of 10 shoppers allowed in at a time.
Please wear your face mask while in the building and practice social distancing. The library is located at 110 First Ave. NE in downtown Aitkin.
