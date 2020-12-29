Fare For All is a community-supported, non-profit program open to all. It provides access to low-cost healthy foods with pre-packed variety packs of fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meat. Cash or EBT payments are accepted at pre-order, pre-pay locations. For more information, go to fareforall.org.
HOW TO ORDER:
Reserve by calling Delores Wickham at 218-549-3158 before Thursday, Dec. 31.
Fare For All is open to everyone, there are no income or residential restrictions.
