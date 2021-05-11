With the Blandin Foundation working with Aitkin and other counties to improve broadband service, area residents are being asked to fill out a survey.
This market study, co-sponsored by Aitkin Growth, Kanabec County EDA, Pine County and Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, is a first step to bring better and more affordable broadband (high-speed) internet services to the region through Blandin’s Accelerate! program.
The survey link can be found at z.umn.edu/uptospeed. If you do not currently have internet, there is a paper version of this survey available by contacting Aitkin County Growth, Inc., at 218-927-2172.
In addition to the survey, residents are asked to take the Minnesota Broadband Speed Test.
