Aitkin County Treasurer Lori Grams is reminding Aitkin County residents the first half real estate taxes are due on May 15.
Since this is a Saturday the deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.
If mailed, payment date is determined by the postmark date, please be sure to mail payments ahead of the due date to ensure proper postmark.
