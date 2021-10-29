The city of Aitkin street department recently reinstalled two stop signs at the intersection of First Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest.
The stop signs had been removed about two years ago, said acting street supervisor Lon Nicko, due to construction in the area.
The intersection had been a four-way stop, but with the removal of the stop signs, Nicko said there were some accidents.
“Luckily, to the best of my knowledge, no injuries,” he said.
With the construction in that area now finished, Nicko said that speeds have gone back to normal and there were concerns about the number of students walking to practice in that area.
The change went into effect Friday, Oct. 2. Orange flags will remain on the stop signs to get drivers’ attention on the signs until November, most likely.
YARD WASTE
Nicko also asked that city residents remember that there are a pair of city ordinances forbidding yard waste – branches, grass, weeds, leaves, etc. – being placed in the street for collection.
Aitkin County has designated the old Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill as the dropoff for yard waste. The site is located five miles south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169, with a right turn onto 310th Lane. No bags are allowed. Go here for more information.
