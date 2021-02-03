THURSDAY, FEB. 4 at 2:30 p.m. fresh produce boxes will be available to those that are less than 300% of the poverty level. This is at or below income level of $3,189 per month. These boxes are available for all ages and available while supplies last. Please do not come more than 15 minutes prior distribution. Boxes include produce, dairy, meat and 2% milk.
These fresh produce boxes are made possible by AEOA (Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Inc.) Distribution will be at Aitkin County CARE, 20 third street NE in Aitkin. Please call with questions. 218-927-1383
