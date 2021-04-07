Free frozen meals for seniors 60 and older will be distributed at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Monday, April 19, from 10:30 a.m.-noon by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s Senior Dining program.
During this drive-through, no-contact distribution, seniors will receive a pack of 10 frozen meals. There is no fee for the meals; however, contributions are accepted.
The drive-in begins at the Heartwood Senior Living Community entrance near the intersection of Hwys. 210 and 31 and exit through CRMC’s employee parking lot onto Third Ave. NE near the Great River Eye Clinic.
For more information, contact CRMC Social Worker Kari Lee Pietz at 218-545-5361.
