As the Covid-19 crisis continues, so does people’s need to safely obtain basic necessities. More and more, folks are turning to online grocery services to get their essentials delivered as they try to stay social distanced.
If you’ve never shopped for groceries online, this can be a challenge. Both Paulbeck’s County Market in Aitkin and Ukura’s Big Dollar in McGregor offer online ordering.
In addition, Aitkin County CARE has provided funds for free delivery and pickup. If you need help setting up an online account, staff at Aitkin County CARE are ready to help.
Call 218-927-1383 to reach Aitkin County CARE.
