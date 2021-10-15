Aitkin County Friends of the Arts is looking for input. In partnership with The Butler Building and Artspace (a Minnesota based non-profit arts developer), Friends of the Arts is conducting a feasibility study on the vision and future of performing arts in Aitkin.
There is no “catch.” Friends of the Arts is simply looking for community input. Meeting times and dates are as follows:
Interest Group 1 - Oct. 19, 7 p.m.: Families with school-age children, educators and staff, home schoolers, churches, etc.
Interest Group 2 - Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m.: General community (all others not listed in Group 1).
If you would like to participate, email friends@aitkinarts.com, and specify which meeting you’d like to join. Within 24-48 hours of the meeting, you will receive an email with an invite code so you can participate in a Zoom meeting. The interactive meetings will last no more than an hour.
