The Minnesota Great River Road, which is part of a national scenic byway that runs 3,000 miles from Minnesota to Louisiana, has been awarded the highest of byway designations by the Federal Highway Administration: “All-American Road.”
A portion of the road runs through Aitkin County.
To receive All-American Road status, a road must possess nationally significant qualities and have one-of-a-kind features that exist nowhere else – making the byway a “destination unto itself.”
The MN Mississippi River Parkway Commission, byway organization for the MN Great River Road, welcomes the heightened attention this new designation will bring. MN-MRPC Chair, Sen. David Senjem, said, “We invite travelers from near and far to explore the Minnesota Great River Road and find out what we already know – our Mississippi River changes its character more often than in any other state, offering places of scenic beauty from the intimate to the majestic. Along its course, you will find sites connected to our national narrative, from the tragic to triumphant.”
What earned the Minnesota Great River Road All-American Road status? The 565-mile Minnesota Great River Road is designated along a cornucopia of state and local roads from the iconic Lake Itasca headwaters to the Iowa border.
Evolving river landscapes feature 40-plus cities hosting river exploration. Residents and tourists are invited to experience more than 700 Mississippi River historical, scenic, recreational, cultural, natural and archaeological features; and 12 specially designated Great River Road Interpretive Centers.
Unfortunately, not all things to see and do could be included in the All-American Road nomination. Among them, though:
• Lake Itasca – the Mississippi River’s birthplace
• Serpentine River – a twisting, snaking river that confounds the best of paddlers
• Headwaters Lakes – part of America’s first reservoir system meant to augment navigation
• Prairie River – where the Mississippi grows into adolescence and straightens out
• St. Anthony Falls – the Great River’s only major waterfall
• The Gorge – where the river falls 110 feet over 8.5 miles through a narrow canyon
• Where the Big River Begins – here the Mississippi becomes the river of Mark Twain
•Driftless Area – where majestic bluffs frame the broad river and valley.
