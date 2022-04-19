Grants of $250-$1,000 were awarded to 13 small businesses in the Tamarack, Wright, Cromwell and McGregor areas of Aitkin County with funds received from Rio Tinto Talon Metals and Growth Innovations.

These grants were used for small equipment upgrades, facility upgrades, working capital or to hire additional employees.

For more information, contact Growth Innovations at 218-927-2172 or email Stan Gustafson at sgustafson@growthiv.org or Tami Jacobs  at tjacobs@growthiv.org.

