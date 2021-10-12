Winter apparel is being collected now through Oct. 17 at collection boxes at Paulbeck’s County Market and Aitkin Village Laundromat.
Coats, jackets, and other winter apparel as well as kids’ costumes are being collected for distribution Oct. 22-23.
The collection is sponsored by Clear Lake Grange 692, Aitkin Village Laundromat and Paulbeck’s County Market.
Distributions are 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22; and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 23, both at Aitkin United Methodist Church, 104 Second St. N.W., Aitkin.
