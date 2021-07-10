Traveling to Brainerd just got a bit more complicated, as Hwy. 210 from Aitkin to Deerwood will close July 12 for the weekdays through October.
The scheduled work by the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be concrete surface repairs, allowing for a 24-hour cure time. The highway will be open on weekends.
Eastbound traffic will travel through the work zone, with motorists encountering lane shifts, one-way traffic and reduced speed. Those entering traffic from side entrances or streets must go east through the work zone from Deerwood to Aitkin.
Westbound, traffic will detour along Hwy. 169 to Bennettville, then following Aitkin CR 11 and Crow Wing CR 14 to Hwy. 6 back to Deerwood.
Access will be open for those who live, work or visit areas along the work zone. However, expect access changes and segments of one-way traffic where crews are working. Periodic closures will also be necessary to replace a pair of underground pipes.
Access will be open to businesses in Deerwood and Aitkin. Hwy. 210 between Hwy. 169 and Ninth Avenue West in Aitkin will remain open.
