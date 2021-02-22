Dark houses, fish houses and portables must be off the ice no later than midnight for each of the dates given in the categories below.
County sheriffs may prohibit or restrict the use of motorized vehicles if dangerous ice conditions are present. If shelters are not removed, owners will be prosecuted. A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.
INLAND WATERS
• South of line - March 1
• North of line - March 15
BORDER WATERS
• Minnesota-Iowa – Feb. 20
• Minnesota-Wisconsin – March 1
• Minnesota-North and South Dakota – March 5
• Minnesota-Canada – March 31
Dates of removal are determined by an east-west line formed by U.S. Hwy. 10, east along Hwy. 34 to Minnesota Hwy. 200, east along Hwy. 200 to U.S. Hwy. 2, and east along Hwy. 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. After removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.
DON’T LEAVE LITTER WHEN YOU GO
Cigarette butts. Propane canisters. Cans, bags and bottles – some full of human waste. Blocking materials. Fish carcasses. Those are just a few of the items that make up the long list of litter conservation officers and others have found out on the ice.
Litter is an issue throughout the ice fishing season, but it tends to be particularly problematic as the deadlines for removing fish houses from lakes loom.
Trash left on the ice is not only an eyesore, but it also has the potential to negatively affect water quality, especially if the litter remains when the ice melts.
For more information on ice fishing shelters and removal deadlines, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/shelter.html.
