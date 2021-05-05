The Minnesota Department of Transportation ended spring load restrictions in the north-central and north frost zones May 3.
Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown here.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.
For questions about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations - Oversize/Weight Permits, 651-296-6000 or email
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s message center at 800-723-6543. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.