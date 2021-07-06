The Tame Fish Lake Road in Aitkin County is among 75 road projects that will benefit from $75 million in Local Road Improvement Program funding. The Minnesota Legislature appropriated an additional $110 million to specific projects, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The LRIP provides funding for capital construction costs only; it does not pay for engineering, right of way or other non-construction related costs. MnDOT’s State Aid Office administers the program with guidance from the LRIP Advisory Committee.
Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process that started Dec. 2, 2020. The agency received 425 applications worth $344 million in funding requests.
