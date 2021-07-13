Resources are available for mental health matters. Text and call lines are available at the National Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741 or call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.
To find the number for a mobile crisis team/line, visit Minnesota Department of Human Services.
CDC and MDH have resources for managing stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also many free resources and apps available to guide through healing meditation practices.
MDH COVID-19 Hotlines (Language line interpreters are available):
Community mitigation (schools, child care, business) questions: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504; health questions: 651-201-3920 or 800-657-3903.
