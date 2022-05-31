For the second consecutive year, the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation (MLACF) will accept grant applications beginning June 1 through Sept. 15. The MLACF awards grants for projects that focus on one or more of the following:
• Environmental stewardship and community beautification: Protecting and promoting water quality, natural habitats and green spaces
• Sustainable farming and food programs: Bringing thoughtfully raised nutrient-rich foods to the hungry in area communities
• Economic vitality: Conducting outdoor recreational events and opportunities in environmentally conscientious ways
• Community pride:
Bringing natural history to life through art, cultural events and storytelling, and recognizing volunteers who drive the vitality of the area.
Through fundraising and grant making, the MLACF supports the healthy growth of communities in the Mille Lacs watershed area while safeguarding and improving the area’s natural resources. This includes inspiring responsible, compassionate and inclusive community building in the following communities:
• Cities — Isle, Garrison, Onamia, Vineland and Wahkon
• Sovereign Nations — Mille Lacs Band of the Ojibwe
• Townships — Bay Lake, Eastside, Garrison, Hazelton, Isle Harbor, Kathio, Lakeside, Malmo, Roosevelt, South Harbor and Wealthwood
Eligible applicants are those that serve the fund’s designated geographic area. These can be 501(c)(3) organizations, school districts, other local units of government and community groups operating through a mission-related fiscal host with the appropriate tax-exempt status.
In November 2021, the MLACF awarded two $1,000 grants. One went to the Mille Lacs Scenic Byway Project to establish a birding trail, which will help further wildlife appreciation and attract visitors to the area. The other was awarded to the Mille Lacs Watershed Management Group to host a Community of Stewards event that will foster shoreland stewardship projects.
“We look forward to our second year of accepting grant applications and awarding grants that will benefit our community,” said MLACF President Kelly LaBrosse. “Please help us spread the word about the MLACF grants. We also encourage anyone who is interested in giving to the MLACF to visit our giving page.” To apply for a grant, visit https://mlacf.org/grants/. Grant applications will be reviewed in October and grants will be awarded in November.
To donate to the MLACF, visit www.givemn.org/story/Mlacf.
For more information about the MLACF, visit https://mlacf.org/. Or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MilleLacsAreaCommunity Foundation or on Instagram at millelacsareacommfoundation.
