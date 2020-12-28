The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. In December, the board awarded $19,200 in grants to local non-profit organizations including: Aitkin American Legion Post 86, Aitkin High School Grad Blast 2021, Cuyuna Range Youth Center, Kinship Partners (Crow Wing County), Malmo Area Lions Club, Mille Lacs Trails, Mounted Eagles Inc., Nexus – Mille Lacs Family Healing, Riverwood Auxiliary, United 4 Recovery, Wild and Free. The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached $1,292,429.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where members round up their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. All of the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community. Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Carol Pundt, Loren Larson, Pat Scollard, Diane Landstad, Linda Weimer, Jack Gilbertson and Lowell W. Larson.
To receive a trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927-8221 or 800-450-2191. The Trust Board meets the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December. Applications are accepted at any time.
