A new group is forming with the simple idea of gathering together to stitch.

It might be repairs to clothing, creating new clothing, machine sewing, crochet or knit, hand-sewing, any kind of stitching and may be an opportunity to learn a new stitch. Teachers will be available. All ages are welcome.

The organizational meeting for Stitching Together is 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 222 First St. SE, Aitkin. Look for the red door but enter to the right side.

Refreshments will be served and a free-will donation accepted.

If you are have questions, call Bev Johnson, 218-927-3635.

