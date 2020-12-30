The Aitkin County License Center offers: Enhanced driver’s license, Real ID and standard driver’s license and IDs (standard driver’s license can be used for federal purposes, including boarding domestic flights, until Oct. 1, 2021.)
The enhanced and Real IDs are for Minnesotans who intend to fly starting Oct. 1, 2021.
An enhanced driver’s license can be used for domestic air travel and access to federal facilities where the public is not normally allowed. An enhanced driver’s license can also be used as an U.S. border crossing document by land or sea.
Real ID driver’s license or ID cards can be used for domestic air travel and to access federal facilities such as military bases and nuclear plants. The Real ID cannot be used as a border crossing document. The Real ID is a great choice if you only plan on traveling within the United States and don’t want to carry a passport.
It has been highly recommended by previous customers who have had an enhanced license before that if you already carry one of the 15 travel-compliant documents such as:
• U.S. passport
• U.S. passport card
• DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
• Permanent resident card
• Border crossing card
• State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
• Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
• HSPD-12 PIV card
• Foreign government-issued passport
• Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
• Transportation worker identification credential
• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
• Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
Stay with your Standard Driver’s License and use your passport for all travel needs.
Refer to the Aitkin County License Center website under driver’s license information to view the very specific required documents needed to obtain an enhanced or Real ID driver’s license.
This information can also be found at: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs.
• For REAL ID, select REAL ID on top of the page and then select required documents on the left hand side.
• Or, select Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) under driver’s license information and select EDL/EID identification requirements to get the list of approved documents that you need to bring in with you to your appointment.
Please note if your name has changed, you must submit proof of each name change. Acceptable proof includes a certified copy of a marriage certificate, divorce decree or dissolution of marriage, or a court-ordered name change.
Address changes with an enhanced or Real ID require two new proofs of residency from the approved document list, with the new address on them.
Enhanced and Real ID paperwork resubmission
When receiving notification from driver and vehicle services that you need to resubmit documents for your Enhanced and Real ID to your local DMV please call and set up an appointment to resolve the matter.
Commercial Driver’s – Medical Self Certification
CDL licensed drivers are able to submit their updated medical certification with the local office and no appointment is required. You will be asked to complete the Commercial Driver’s License Medical Self Certification Form.
IMPORTANT: If you don’t have all the documents needed you will be asked to reschedule your appointment.
If you do not have access to a computer, stop by the Aitkin County License Center and pick up a list of required documents prior to making an appointment.
When making a driver’s license appointment, allow 30 minutes when applying for a Real ID or enhanced driver’s license.
