From October through December of 2020, the Northland Foundation awarded 81 grants for a total of $858,612. A large share of grants continues to be aimed at relief and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thanks to strong local, regional and state funding support, we have been able to award more than $5 million in relief and recovery-related grants during the last 10 months within northeastern Minnesota, nearly five times what Northland usually processes in a year,” stated Erik Torch, director of grantmaking. “It has been gratifying to help get additional resources out into communities at a time when the need is so great.”
Nearly $210,000 was granted to community organizations and school districts for emergency wrap-around early care and education services. The funding was awarded to better support children ages 0-8 who are being disproportionately impacted by the effects of the pandemic, including children from low-income families; black, indigenous, and other children of color; and children in rural communities. Grantees will employ a variety of strategies, from technology to help students with distance learning, to mental health support and more. Applications for a second round of grants are being accepted through Feb. 15. Find details at northlandfdn.org/grants/apply-report.php.
Also included in recent COVID relief and recovery grants were two significant “pass-through” grants of $100,000 each to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Northland applied for a St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation’s Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund grant, in collaboration with the two Tribal Nations that will use the awards to bolster early care and education and children-and-youth programming that will help essential workers to continue in their jobs.
Among the grants awarded were a pair of $1,000 licensed child care provider grants to Kidz Zone Daycare Center and Little Farmers Daycare, both of Aitkin.
Grants were also awarded in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for emergency wrap-around early care and education services. The grants are designed to support northeastern Minnesota children ages 0-8 from underserved populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional four grants totaling $39,300 were awarded for wrap-around services using Northland Foundation funding.
Included among those was a $1,000 award to Caring and Sharing Daycare, of Aitkin, and McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, Inc., McGregor $11,000.
