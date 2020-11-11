Operation Christmas is getting ready to kick off its annual mission of putting presents into the hands of children in need.
Aitkin County residents are eligible for the program which gives people the opportunity to choose gifts at no cost for a child age 0-18 – by setting up an appointment to “shop” at the “store,” which will be located at the 40 Club.
The phone number to call for an appointment will be made available in the Nov. 25 edition of the Aitkin Independent Age, with appointment set-up week scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m..
Shopping appointments will be available Dec. 8, 9 and 10.
Operation Christmas is also establishing drop-off sites for new, unopened and unwrapped toys.
The drop-off sites are: Security State Bank, Aitkin; Aitkin Motors; Brandl, Aitkin; Bremer Bank, Aitkin; Members Cooperative Credit Union in both Aitkin and McGregor; Mille Lacs Energy Co-op, Aitkin; Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin; The Office Shop, Aitkin; Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Aitkin; Unclaimed Freight North, Aitkin; McGregor Schools; Grand Timber Bank, McGregor; Big Sandy Lodge and Resort, McGregor; Floe International, McGregor; One Stop Gas and Groceries, Palisade; Tamarack City Hall; and Hill City Roadside Market.
For more information or questions, contact Tawny Druar at 218-429-1811. Note this is not the number to call to sign up for the program.
