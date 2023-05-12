The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $17,933,712 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Below is a list of grants awarded.
NORTHERN MINNESOTA
Aitkin County CARE Inc., Aitkin, $32,000. For general operations to provide holistic services for older and disabled adults and those who care for them living in Aitkin County.
Churches United in Ministry (CHUM), Duluth, $150,000. To reduce unsheltered homelessness in Duluth by increasing safety; shelter beds; connection to medical, mental and recovery health resources; and caring people who will support them as they move toward stability and well-being.
Citizens for Backus AB, International Falls, $325,000. For general operations and capital support to provide basic needs programs, youth development and civic engagement in International Falls.
Evergreen Youth & Family Services Inc., Bemidji, $125,000. For general operations to provide comprehensive services and housing support to youth facing housing instability in northern Minnesota.
Koochiching County Food Access, International Falls, $25,000. For general operations to address the rural food crisis in Koochiching County with dignity and compassion.
Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls, $40,000. For general operations to provide services to older adults of Koochiching County.
KOOTASCA Community Action Inc., Grand Rapids, $50,000. To support wraparound housing stability programs, including first-time homebuying, for Koochiching County residents experiencing housing instability.
Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $200,000. For capital support to provide a space for individuals to receive mental health services in an unbiased, creative environment.
Regional Native Public Defense Corporation, Bemidji, $80,000. For general operations to enhance and expand holistic, culturally specific, and community-based legal defense services in northwest and north central Minnesota.
